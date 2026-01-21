“Funika Mzigo!” - Mourners forced to hand over a leso to a well-endowed woman at a burial to cover herself (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - A video circulating on social media captures the moment mourners were forced to hand over a leso to a well-endowed woman to cover herself at a burial ceremony.

The woman turned up at the burial wearing a figure-hugging dress that accentuated her curves.

As the mourners danced and paid their last respects to the deceased in accordance with local cultural traditions, she was handed a leso to appropriately cover herself.

Watch the video

As seen at a funeral in Zimbabwe 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kfyHXBFuC8 — 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗬 𝗢 (@_BarnyO) January 20, 2026

