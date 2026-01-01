Trending!! This PHOTO of high-end cars parked in a lavish home in Bungoma has wowed netizens!







Thursday, January 01, 2025 - A viral photo from Bungoma showcasing a lavish homestead with an impressive lineup of cars has sparked buzz on social media.

Parked outside the residence are two sleek BMW SUVs, a Range Rover Sport, and a Toyota Premio.

The netizen who shared the image captioned it “Mama and Sons”, revealing that the Premio belongs to the mother, while the high‑end SUVs are driven by her sons.

The post has sparked admiration online, with many marveling at the family’s success and the luxury lifestyle on display.

For netizens, the photo is a symbol of prosperity and generational achievement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST