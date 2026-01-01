Man recounts how a female co-worker stopped talking to him after addressing her as his "colleague"







Thursday, January 01, 2025 - A lighthearted yet intriguing post has sparked conversation online after a man revealed that a co‑worker stopped talking to him simply because he referred to her as a “colleague.”

“Since I addressed someone as a ‘colleague’ lmao, she has stopped talking to me,” he wrote, leaving netizens amused and puzzled.

Some suggested that the woman may have considered him a friend and felt slighted by the label.

Others used the moment to share advice, reminding people to distinguish between friends and acquaintances to avoid unnecessary disappointments.

One user summed it up perfectly: “As you go into the new year, learn to differentiate your friends from your acquaintances.”

