Tragedy as missing KIKUYU woman and child are found dead in Chania River, suicide note recovered (PHOTOs)







Sunday, January 18, 2026 - The search for a woman who went missing with her two children in late December has ended in tragedy after the bodies were recovered from Chania River.

The woman, identified as Jenifer Wanjiru Ngari, had been reported missing on December 29th, 2025, alongside her two children.

Police confirmed that Jenifer’s body was found in the river with one of her young children still clinging to her back.

The whereabouts of the second child remain unknown, with search and recovery efforts ongoing.

Investigators also recovered a suicide note believed to have been written by Jenifer before her disappearance.

In the note, she instructed her family not to bury her and the children in coffins, expressing a wish for their bodies to be cremated instead.

Authorities have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

