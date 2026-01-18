SHOCKING! A family in Ukambani living in fear after finding a coffin dumped outside their house! (PHOTO)







Sunday, January 18, 2026 - A family in Yatta, Machakos County, is living in fear after waking up to find a tiny coffin dumped at their doorstep.

The eerie discovery, captured in photos shared widely online, shows the miniature casket placed just outside their door, sparking confusion and fear over its intended meaning.

While the motive remains unclear, the unsettling act has stirred heated reactions on social media.

One netizen on X bluntly remarked, “This is the kind of stupidity going on in Kambaland,” as the bizarre incident continues to fuel speculation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST