Tragedy as Kenyan man, living in Washington DC, is found dead in a hotel room after missing for months - RIP ERIC MUTUMA (PHOTOs)







Sunday, January 04, 2025 - The Kenyan diaspora community in America is mourning the mysterious death of Eric Mutuma Kaithula, a resident of Maple Valley, Washington.

The 46‑year‑old father of one, who vanished in October 2025 under mysterious circumstances, was discovered lifeless in a hotel room in Kent, Washington, after weeks of desperate searching.

His disappearance had sparked widespread appeals across social media, diaspora groups, and family networks, with loved ones clinging to hope for a safe reunion.

Instead, the New Year has opened with heartbreak, unanswered questions, and a community mourning one of its own.

Authorities have yet to release full details surrounding the cause of death, leaving friends and family grappling with uncertainty.

“We are filled with numerous questions but only God has the answers.”

“In this difficult time, we humbly request prayers and financial support to assist the family,” a statement from the family read.

