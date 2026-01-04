CCTV footage shows the horrifying moment a KIKUYU man was fatally stabbed by a fellow Kenyan man in deadly altercation in Melbourne, Australia (VIDEO)







Sunday, January 04, 2025 - A troubling CCTV recording has surfaced, capturing the horrifying moment a Kenyan man was stabbed during an altercation in Melbourne, Australia.

The footage, obtained by 7News Australia, shows two men - friends who had arrived together at a Clyde residence on December 22 - arguing intensely in Swahili and Kikuyu outside the property.

Within seconds, the verbal dispute escalated into a violent confrontation that ended with 36-year-old Francis Muteru Githinji suffering deep stab wounds to the stomach.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as friends and bystanders scrambled to rush the bleeding victim to hospital.

But in a shocking twist, tragedy compounded the chaos when the car carrying Githinji crashed en route.

“He had two wounds in the stomach that looked so deep, and he had blood all over,” one eyewitness recounted.

Emergency services later airlifted Githinji to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

His alleged attacker, also a Kenyan national, is now facing murder charges.

Neighbours revealed Githinji had lived in Melbourne since 2016.

While reports suggest the suspect had rented the property and was behind on rent and bills, police have not confirmed whether financial disputes triggered the deadly confrontation.

Kenyans in the news in Melbourne, Australia pic.twitter.com/AkzhDLWa2P — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST