CCTV footage shows the horrifying moment a KIKUYU man was fatally stabbed by a fellow Kenyan man in deadly altercation in Melbourne, Australia (VIDEO)

Sunday, January 04, 2025 - A troubling CCTV recording has surfaced, capturing the horrifying moment a Kenyan man was stabbed during an altercation in Melbourne, Australia.
The footage, obtained by 7News Australia, shows two men - friends
who had arrived together at a Clyde residence on December 22 - arguing intensely
in Swahili and Kikuyu outside the property.
Within seconds, the verbal dispute escalated into a violent
confrontation that ended with 36-year-old Francis Muteru Githinji suffering
deep stab wounds to the stomach.
Witnesses described scenes of panic as friends and
bystanders scrambled to rush the bleeding victim to hospital.
But in a shocking twist, tragedy compounded the chaos when
the car carrying Githinji crashed en route.
“He had two wounds in the stomach that looked so deep, and
he had blood all over,” one eyewitness recounted.
Emergency services later airlifted Githinji to hospital, but
he succumbed to his injuries.
His alleged attacker, also a Kenyan national, is now facing
murder charges.
Neighbours revealed Githinji had lived in Melbourne since
2016.
While reports suggest the suspect had rented the property
and was behind on rent and bills, police have not confirmed whether financial
disputes triggered the deadly confrontation.
