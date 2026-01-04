Defiant Prophet DAVID OWUOR dares Government to investigate faith healings linked to his ministry and make findings public - “We are not asking for blind acceptance”

Sunday, January 04,
2025 - Renowned self-styled Prophet, David
Owuor, has
called on the Government to launch a formal investigation into alleged faith
healings linked to his ministry.
Speaking in a statement on Sunday, January 5th,
Owuor said his ministry has compiled extensive medical documentation covering
numerous cases of individuals who claim to have been healed during his
crusades.
“Given that we have extensive medical documentation spanning
numerous cases, we’re calling on the Government of Kenya, through the Ministry
of Health and the KMPDC, to conduct a thorough, formal investigation of these
documented healings.”
“We’re not asking for blind acceptance. We’re asking for an
examination,” he stated.
Owuor added that once investigations are complete, findings
should be made public to allow Kenyans to make informed judgments.
His remarks come just a day after the Kenya
Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) issued a
stern warning over claims that serious medical conditions were healed at
Prophet Owuor’s mega crusade in Nakuru.
KMPDC CEO David Kariuki cautioned that such claims pose
grave risks to public health, stressing that medical practice in Kenya must
adhere to scientific and ethical standards.
The council noted that statements reportedly made by medical
practitioners in a religious setting raised concerns about professional conduct
and patient safety.
“All medical treatments and interventions must be grounded
in scientific evidence, rigorous testing, and regulatory approval,” KMPDC said,
warning that unsupported claims could mislead patients, deter them from proven
therapies, and even result in loss of life.
While acknowledging the role of faith, the council urged the
public not to abandon prescribed treatment for chronic illnesses in favour of
unverified alternatives.
KMPDC confirmed that investigations are underway in
collaboration with the Ministry of Health, adding that disciplinary or legal
action will be taken against any practitioners found to have breached
regulations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments