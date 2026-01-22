Tragedy as body of 23 year old university graduate who went missing in Kasarani is found at City Mortuary bearing severe injuries







Thursday, January 22, 2026 - The family of 23‑year‑old university graduate, Shawn Mark Mwangi, is demanding answers after his body was discovered at Nairobi City Mortuary under unclear circumstances, weeks after he went missing in Kasarani Estate.

Shawn was last seen on December 7th, only for his decomposing body to later be identified at the morgue, bearing severe injuries that pointed to a brutal end.

The shocking discovery has left his mother devastated, reflecting on the sacrifices she made to raise her son, now lost in such tragic fashion.

According to the family, police assistance has been minimal.

They were informed that Shawn’s body had been recovered from a river in Kasarani by officers from Sunton Police Station and registered as “unknown.”

Yet when they viewed the remains, they were confronted with harrowing injuries, deep head lacerations, a broken back, and swelling that made identification even more painful.

His mother recounted the heartbreaking moment:

“His face was swollen, blood oozing from his ears and mouth. It was a horrible scene.”

She added that Shawn’s body bore cuts on the forehead and arm, with blood flowing toward the neck, suggesting further wounds.

Adding to the mystery, Shawn was found dressed in clothing different from what he wore when he disappeared, raising suspicions that his killers may have changed his attire to conceal his identity.

Despite these disturbing details, the family says police at Kasarani have offered little clarity.

“The t‑shirt he had on at the mortuary was not his. Officers say they have no information,” his mother explained.

An autopsy confirmed Shawn died from blunt force trauma and severe head injuries.

His family now continues their painful search for justice, demanding accountability and answers.





