RUTO’s sheng moment while admiring a young man’s hair in Meru leaves crowd in stitches - Hio hairstyle yako iko noma!’ (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 22, 2026 - President William Ruto brought comic relief to Kinoru Stadium in Meru on Thursday, January 22nd, 2026, when he paused mid‑speech to compliment a young man's hairstyle.

The lighthearted exchange left the crowd in stitches as the Head of State attempted to sound youthful by switching into “sheng.”

“Hio hairstyle yako iko noma, inaitwa aje?” Ruto asked, loosely translated as “You have a good hairstyle, what is it called?”

The young man laughed and explained that he planned to cut it short, noting that many people viewed him as a joker because they believed a serious person should keep a shaved head.

But the President quickly reassured him, insisting there was no need to change his look.

“Hakuna haja ya kupunguza iko sawa.” He added, “There is no need to shave; it (the hair) is just fine.”

The humorous moment unfolded as Ruto listened to youth share ideas on how they plan to use the NYOTA Government business development funds.

@lightcasttvkenya "Hiyo hairstyle yako iko noma, hakuna haja ya kupunguza!"~President Ruto shares light moment with Kevin from Runyenjes. ♬ original sound - Lightcast TV Kenya

