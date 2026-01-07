To access RAILA, JUNET MOHAMMED demanded millions - WAFULA BUKE exposes and reveals how he has built a business empire beyond Kenya







Wednesday, January 7, 2026 - Political broker Junet Mohamed is said to have leveraged his close ties with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to build a business empire that reportedly stretches beyond Kenya, according to revelations by Wafula Buke.

Read his full post below.

Junet enabled me get a million

If Raila's political challenges are divided into three parts, chances are that the first would be the external factor, the government, number two will be Junet representing the internal circumstances then finally, Baba himself. The topic in vogue is Junet so I will stick there and pick only one point in this piece.

The picture below features Peter Owino Ranginya, Baba Raila Odinga and myself at his Karen home.

The red paper bag on the table contains 5 million shillings as a donation to his presidential campaign on Jamuhuri day in the morning.

The donors of the 5 million shillings were Somali bussinessmen.

Two days before that, I had been summoned by Rang'inya who told me that some Somalis wanted to support mzee but had failed to be cleared by Junet.

Allegedly, Junet's conditions were too "expensive'.

They added that they had been told that there was a Mluhya whom Raila had sacked who was honest and could assist them reach Raila.

When we met them at Stage ya Raila in Karen, they tried to hand over the bundle of cash to us but we told them that they would give it to baba himself.

They told us that the somali experience on that procedure was different.

"Kawaida, tunapeana pesa kwa escort alafu baada ya meeting ndio mzee anapewa kama tumeshaenda".

Obviously, this is how brokers used to give themselves a share as they wait for the final share from mzee.

They made more money than Rao himself.

The Kenyan Somalis gave mzee the cash, had a chat with mzee, took pictures and left us behind as can be seen in the photo below.

It's here that Raila gave us the story of his brother Agola who died after police custody.

After they had left, Raila stood up and said,

"I should give you something"

He pulled out a million shillings and gave us.

We were confused since we were not expecting it and had no bag with which to carry the cash.

After leaving Karen, the Somalis called us again thanking us for giving them the opportunity to engage Rao and take pictures with him.

They gave us another 350,000.

I now understood why people who had worked with Raila never accepted a sack.

I also understood why Raila had many bodyguards on voluntary basis.

They were part brokers.

Raila was gold. In a way, we got the one million because of Junet's misconduct.

I would never have emerged as a broker if Junet had acted morally correctly.

Most importantly, I can imagine how many politicians were kept away because of this behaviour by the chief gate keeper.

Mark you, this extended to political meetings.

I recall how we failed to get Kenneth Lusaka to defect to ODM in 2013 because Rao was not accessible, "too busy".

He chose to run on another ticket.

Finally, those who think they are hurting Junet Mohammed through disclosures of information, are mistaken.

Junet joined Rao to make money and build an economic empire.

Now he has an empire that stretches outside Kenya.

He doesn't care whether you elect him, love him, jeer him or cheer him.

JUNET HAS MADE IT. HE HAS FULLFILLED ALL HIS OBJECTIVES.