Media Personality, Dr. OFWENEKE, reveals why December and January are the hardest months for side chicks - “Pray for them”







Wednesday, January 07, 2025 - Comedian turned media personality, Dr. Ofweneke, has sparked conversation online after urging Kenyans to remember women involved with married men - popularly known as side chicks - in their prayers this January.

According to the comedian, the start of the year has been particularly harsh for women in such relationships, leaving many distressed and “not breathing fine.”

He emphasized that the life of a mistress is far from glamorous during this season.

“In anything that you do, please let’s remember side chicks in prayers. It is not easy being a side chick… they’re not doing well. They’re not okay,” he said.

Ofweneke explained that December was especially tough, as most sponsors spent the festive season with their families, depriving mistresses of attention.

Now, January has compounded the struggle, with financial support drying up amid the post‑holiday crunch.

He predicted that side chicks will only regain full attention from their sponsors after February 15th, once Valentine’s Day obligations are fulfilled.

“They were denied attention the whole of December, and now the whole of January they’re being denied money by their sponsors… now let’s meet on February 5th,” he quipped.

He further advised side chicks to seize the opportunity when sponsors return after Valentine’s Day, urging them to ask for meaningful investments.

“He had deprived you of attention and money since December, now ask him to buy you land. Something must pay. You cannot be a side chick to a poor man,” he added.

