Media Personality, Dr. OFWENEKE, reveals why December and January are the hardest months for side chicks - “Pray for them”

Wednesday, January
07, 2025 - Comedian turned media personality, Dr. Ofweneke, has sparked
conversation online after urging Kenyans to remember women involved with
married men - popularly known as side chicks - in their prayers this
January.
According to the comedian, the start of the year has been
particularly harsh for women in such relationships, leaving many distressed and
“not breathing fine.”
He emphasized that the life of a mistress is far from
glamorous during this season.
“In anything that you do, please let’s remember side chicks in
prayers. It is not easy being a side chick… they’re not doing well. They’re not
okay,” he said.
Ofweneke explained that December was especially tough, as
most sponsors spent the festive season with their families, depriving
mistresses of attention.
Now, January has compounded the struggle, with financial
support drying up amid the post‑holiday crunch.
He predicted that side chicks will only regain full
attention from their sponsors after February 15th, once Valentine’s
Day obligations are fulfilled.
“They were denied attention the whole of December, and now the
whole of January they’re being denied money by their sponsors… now let’s meet
on February 5th,” he quipped.
He further advised side chicks to seize the opportunity when
sponsors return after Valentine’s Day, urging them to ask for meaningful
investments.
“He had deprived you of attention and money since December, now ask
him to buy you land. Something must pay. You cannot be a side chick to a poor
man,” he added.
