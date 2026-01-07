Popular TikToker warns LADIES against having kids with KIKUYU men, claims 90% of mrima baby daddies neglect their children







Wednesday, January 07, 2025 - TikToker Esther Migwi has ignited a storm on social media after making bold claims about child support and parenting patterns in the Mt Kenya region.

In a video shared on Tuesday, January 6th, 2026, just after schools reopened, Migwi cautioned women against rushing into relationships without proper background checks.

She began by questioning mothers struggling to pay school fees: “Baby daddy ametuma pesa ya school fees ama ulizaa na wanaume wa mulima?”

Migwi alleged that most men from the region fail to support their children once relationships end.

“Wanaume wa mulima, as long as hamko pamoja hawaku support na watoto, 90%. Hii 10% ni wale wako na brand na hawataki kuchoma,” she claimed.

According to her, even wealthy men often avoid responsibility.

“Mwanaume wa murima ata akue ni businessman… Kwanza akue ni businessman na ako billionaire atafanya juu chini heri atoe ongo aonekane hana kakitu,” she said.

Migwi further suggested that neglecting children eventually leads to regret.

“Wanatakanga waprove hawana kakitu, huwa wanakutesa.”

“Ndio maana unaona baadaye kinarudi kinawaramba,” she added, noting that many men later attempt to reconnect with biological children after years of absence.

She urged women to be cautious before starting families: “Fanyeni research before upewe mimba na mtu wa mulima kitakuramba.”

Her remarks quickly divided opinion.

While some viewers agreed, saying her comments mirror lived experiences, others accused her of stereotyping an entire community and fuelling division.

Despite the backlash, Migwi stood firm, insisting that her intention was to spark conversation around accountability and children welfare.

