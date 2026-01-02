This well-endowed LADY dancing with a mascot in a Nairobi club has left men salivating (WATCH)





Friday, January 02, 2025 - A new trend is lighting up Nairobi’s entertainment scene, with mascots now joining revelers on the dance floor.

Viral videos from popular clubs show ladies dancing energetically with the costumed figures as crowds cheer them on.

One clip, featuring a well‑endowed woman dancing closely with a mascot in a packed club, has left fans amused as the mascot’s reaction stole the show.

The vibrant nightlife seems to have embraced the playful twist, with many women enjoying the fun interactions.

Online, reactions are mixed - some netizens welcome the creativity, while others, especially men, cheekily admit they wish they were in the mascot’s shoes.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST