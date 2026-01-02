They don’t need men! VIDEO two bold LADIES getting cozy in a Nairobi club sparks reactions! (WATCH)







Friday, January 02, 2025 - A viral video of two bold slay queens dancing intimately at a Nairobi club has set tongues wagging.

In the viral video, the carefree ladies are seen vibing to a popular club banger with wild abandon.

Their steamy moves left little to the imagination, prompting speculation about their relationship.

While some netizens praised the duo’s confidence and chemistry, others - particularly men - lamented the growing trend, claiming it’s making dating more competitive.

Watch the video>>> below.

No country for ..... pic.twitter.com/6CAV95LFFy — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 2, 2026

