They don’t need men! VIDEO two bold LADIES getting cozy in a Nairobi club sparks reactions! (WATCH)

Friday, January 02, 2025 - A viral video of two bold slay queens dancing intimately at a Nairobi club has set tongues wagging.
In the viral video, the carefree ladies are
seen vibing to a popular club banger with wild abandon.
Their steamy moves left little to the
imagination, prompting speculation about their relationship.
While some netizens praised the duo’s
confidence and chemistry, others - particularly men - lamented the growing
trend, claiming it’s making dating more competitive.
Watch the video>>> below.
No country for ..... pic.twitter.com/6CAV95LFFy— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 2, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments