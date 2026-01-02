KARMA! The UDA LADY who organized goons to attack Gen Zs during anti-Government protests involved in a grisly road accident and her car written off (PHOTOs)







Friday, January 2, 2026 - The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Communications Director, Antonellah Kakuko, is nursing serious injuries after being involved in a road accident.

Taking to social media, Kakuko shared photos of her badly damaged vehicle and thanked God for saving her life.

She said the accident has become her greatest testimony as the year closed.

Many people, she noted, still struggle to understand how she survived after seeing the wreckage of the vehicle.

“What the enemy intended for destruction, God turned into preservation. I should not be here by human standards, but by divine mercy, I am alive,” she said.

Despite surviving the crash, she revealed that her recovery is ongoing and that she is scheduled to undergo two additional surgeries on January 7th, 2026.

She described the journey ahead as one marked by pain, healing, and patience, but also by renewed purpose.

“I am not out of the woods yet… But I wake up breathing. I wake up with purpose. And that is everything,” she added.





Last year, Antonellah was named among the individuals who organized goons to infiltrate anti-Government protests led by Gen-Zs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST