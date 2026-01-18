SARAH MTALII opens up on loneliness after divorce, compares divorce to death - “It feels like death without mourners”







Sunday, January 18, 2026 - Sarah Mtalii has laid bare the emotional weight of divorce, describing it as a pain equal to death but endured in silence.

In a candid interview on YouTube, she explained that while death often brings people together to mourn collectively, divorce leaves women isolated, navigating heartbreak in silence.

“You know divorce is as hard as death,” she said, emphasizing that society rarely treats separation with the same seriousness as bereavement.

“Venye mtu akikufiwa, watu wanajaa kwa nyumba wana grieve with the person. But when you are going through a divorce, there is no one to grieve with you.”

Instead of offering support, she noted, many communities urge women to endure troubled marriages, dismissing their pain.

“People think unafaa uvumilie,” she added, lamenting the lack of emotional support during such a vulnerable time.

Sarah who had a messy divorce with ex-husband and business partner, Simon Kabu, revealed that cracks in her marriage began in the fourth year, shattering her belief in the vows she had made.

“Shida zilianza on the fourth year… hapo ndio nilijua it is not what we vowed,” she recalled.

The reality became undeniable during her pregnancy, when she realized “there was trouble in paradise.”

She further highlighted how family backgrounds shape reactions to divorce.

In households where separation is unheard of, women often face detachment rather than support.

“If you come from those families who have never seen divorce, when they hear someone is divorcing, they detach,” she explained.

Sarah’s heartfelt testimony has sparked conversations about the stigma surrounding divorce.

The Kenyan DAILY POST