This PHOTO of AISHA JUMWA comforting RAILA ODINGA’s ex-aide MAURICE OGETA during BABA’s 81st birthday celebration in Kilifi has sparked wild reactions (LOOK)







Thursday, January 08, 2025 - A photo of former Cabinet Secretary, Aisha Jumwa, comforting Raila Odinga’s ex‑aide, Maurice Ogeta, during the late Prime Minister’s 81st birthday commemoration in Kilifi has gone viral, sparking lively reactions online.

In the image, Jumwa is seen warmly embracing Ogeta, who served as Raila’s chief bodyguard and trusted aide for decades.

Ogeta was a constant presence at Raila’s side - whether at public rallies, private engagements or tense political protests.

He even accompanied the former PM during his final moments in India, cementing his reputation as one of Kenya’s most recognizable political security figures.

While the embrace appeared heartfelt, netizens have cheekily speculated about Jumwa’s true intentions, turning the tender moment into a trending topic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST