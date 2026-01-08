PRITTY VISHY gains confidence after getting her dream body, Shoots her shot at Tanzanian star, HARMONIZE







Thursday, January 8, 2026 - Social media personality, Pritty Vishy, has sparked online buzz after confidently shooting her shot at popular Tanzanian singer, Harmonize, following her recent body transformation through a surgical procedure.

Pritty, who has been open about her body makeover journey, appears to be embracing a new wave of confidence after achieving her dream body.

Her bold approach towards the Bongo Flava star has ignited mixed reactions online, with fans debating whether confidence truly skyrockets after cosmetic enhancement.

Pritty did not shy away from expressing admiration for Harmonize after sliding into his DM, leaving many netizens amused and others impressed by her fearless attitude.

The Kenyan DAILY POST