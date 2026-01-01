This differently abled female KMTC student is trending for all the wrong reasons - TikTok is not for the faint-hearted (LOOK)







Thursday, January 01, 2026 - A photo of a differently abled Kenya Medical Training College student has gone viral, but sadly for the wrong reasons.

Captured outside KMTC Kisumu in the institution’s signature blue uniform, the young woman should have been celebrated for chasing her dream against the odds.

Instead, some netizens turned her physique into fodder for banter.

One comment, now widely shared, read: “huyu akibeba sindano inakaa mkuki.”

While a few voices applauded her determination, the louder chorus of mockery highlighted the harsh reality of online spaces.

Clearly, social media is not for the faint‑hearted, especially when empathy is in short supply.





