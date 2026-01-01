Media Personality CIRU MURIUKI's bold advice for young women in 2026 - "Be militantly jealous about your boundaries"







Thursday, January 01, 2025 - Media personality, Ciru Muriuki, has sparked conversation online with a powerful message to young women as they step into 2026.

Speaking candidly on TikTok on January 1st, 2025, Ciru urged women aged 20 to 40 to make this year the one where they unapologetically choose themselves and fiercely guard their personal boundaries.

“So I am talking to girls aged between 20 and 40. I want you to take it from an older woman: let 2026 be the year that you are absolutely and almost militantly jealous about your boundaries,” she declared.

Ciru noted that women are often socialised to put the needs of others first, even when it comes at the expense of their own well‑being.

Drawing from her personal experiences, she explained that even good men tend to prioritise themselves before caring for others.

“Choose yourself; when you look at how men move, a man will always make sure he is okay first, before he starts caring about other people.”

“And I am talking about good men, I am not talking about the demons that are roaming the earth now like pestilence,” she added.

She cited her late father as an example, observing that he always ensured he was well before providing for his family.

Ciru emphasised that society has conditioned women to believe that being a good wife, mother, daughter, or partner requires self‑sacrifice and self‑abandonment.

“And so that’s all I wish for young women right now, because we have been socialised in a really harmful way.”

“That for us to be considered as good women, we, mothers and daughters, have to abandon ourselves and put the needs of others first.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST