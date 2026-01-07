This bold US-based KIKUYU MUMAMA is looking for a man to marry her - “I have money and curves” (WATCH)







Wednesday, January 07, 2026 - A bold middle‑aged woman, popularly known as Mumama, has set social media abuzz after openly declaring that she is searching for a man to marry her.

In the viral video, the confident woman proudly flaunts her curves while asking men what they are waiting for.

She points to her flat tummy saying, “Look at this tummy,” before turning around to show off her figure.

With a smile, she adds: “Look at that face, what else are you looking for? Money I have, status in USA I have, what else are you looking for?”

To prove her point, she raises her hands and declares: “I don’t have a ring, come here. I’m waiting to get married.”

The clip has sparked wild reactions, with netizens praising her confidence while others criticized her as appearing desperate.

Single men on my timeline mnatafutwa aki😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sZOKGNucjU — LANDLORD🇰🇪 (@bozgabi) January 6, 2026