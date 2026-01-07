Nairobi man drugged by a LADY after giving her a lift - CCTV captures the suspect withdrawing money using a stolen ATM card



Wednesday, January 7, 2026 - A Nairobi man is appealing for public assistance after being drugged by a woman he had offered a lift, who then stole his ATM card and withdrew Ksh 70,000 from an Equity Bank ATM in Kawangware.

According to the victim, the incident occurred on the night of Friday, January 2nd, 2026.

He claims the woman may have drugged him during the encounter, leaving him unconscious inside his vehicle, before making away with his ATM card.

He says that upon regaining consciousness, he realized the card was missing.

Before he could block it, two withdrawals, Ksh 40,000 and Ksh 30,000, had already been made.

He has since obtained CCTV footage and mobile banking alerts showing the woman at the ATM.

The matter has been reported at Riruta Police Station, where an official Occurrence Book (OB) entry has been filed.

Police are said to be reviewing the evidence as investigations continue.

The victim is now appealing to members of the public for any information that may help identify the woman’s whereabouts, including her residence or place of stay.

He is offering a Ksh 15,000 reward for credible leads that may assist in her arrest and prosecution.

A video clip of the CCTV footage has been shared online to help trace the suspect.

