LADY gives reasons why some men are only loved for their money in viral tweet - "Men Can Also Be Empty Upstairs" (LOOK)







Wednesday, January 07, 2026 - A lady has stirred debate online after she boldly claimed that many men lack substance beyond financial appeal.

“Men can also be empty upstairs,” she wrote, criticizing poor communication and shallow intentions.

She added, “Apart from money, most guys have nothing to offer… no depth, just bland… poor hygiene, super vague and tasteless.”

She concluded with a rhetorical question: “Sorry, what else would she love you for bro?”

The viral post has reignited conversations around emotional intelligence and dating standards.





