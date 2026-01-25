The wanted me!! SIMBA ARATI explains why ODM settled on OBURU OGINGA as Party Leader after RAILA’s death instead of him

Sunday, January 25,
2026 - Kisii Governor, Simba Arati, has revealed that he was initially
poised to take over leadership of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)
following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
Speaking in Ogembo, Kisii County, on Sunday, January 25th,
during an ODM grassroots meeting, Arati disclosed that he declined the role and
instead proposed Raila’s elder brother, Oburu Odinga, to steer the party.
“I was the deputy of
Raila. Ordinarily, I would have taken over as the party leader”
“But I thought it was wise to have Oburu to lead us until
such a time that we can organise the party for us to capture power in this
country,” Arati stated.
He added, “The person who proposed Oburu was none other than
I. They asked me that now Raila has gone, why don’t I take the party, but I
said no, let us have Oburu.”
Arati urged critics questioning the criteria used to appoint
Oburu to direct their attacks at him instead of the party leadership.
He affirmed his full support for Oburu, insisting that the Senator’s
leadership will stabilise ODM ahead of the 2027 elections.
Arati accused outsiders of fueling tensions, warning them to
stay away as ODM focuses on forming Government or joining a ruling coalition in
2027.
His remarks came amid growing disquiet within ODM.
Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, and Winnie Odinga had earlier
questioned the speed at which Oburu was installed, with Owino alleging a hidden
agenda and faulting the party for not convening a National Delegates
Conference.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
