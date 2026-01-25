The moment GACHAGUA's bulletproof vehicle was vandalized and torched in Othaya after RUTO unleashed armed goons (VIDEO)

Sunday, January 25, 2026 - What began as a peaceful
church service at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya descended into chaos after armed
individuals, accompanied by plainclothes police officers, stormed the church
and attacked congregants.
Eyewitnesses say panic erupted as the attackers disrupted
the service, triggering a violent confrontation that forced worshippers to flee
for safety.
Amid the melee, a bulletproof vehicle belonging to former
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was vandalized and later set ablaze.
Gachagua has squarely blamed President William Ruto for the
violence, accusing him of orchestrating the attack.
“William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside
Wairima ACK Church, Othaya. We are marooned in the church, being attacked with
live bullets and tear gas, and my vehicles have been torched,” Gachagua claimed
in a statement.
Watch the video>>> below
