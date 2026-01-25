The moment GACHAGUA's bulletproof vehicle was vandalized and torched in Othaya after RUTO unleashed armed goons (VIDEO)







Sunday, January 25, 2026 - What began as a peaceful church service at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya descended into chaos after armed individuals, accompanied by plainclothes police officers, stormed the church and attacked congregants.

Eyewitnesses say panic erupted as the attackers disrupted the service, triggering a violent confrontation that forced worshippers to flee for safety.

Amid the melee, a bulletproof vehicle belonging to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was vandalized and later set ablaze.

Gachagua has squarely blamed President William Ruto for the violence, accusing him of orchestrating the attack.

“William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside Wairima ACK Church, Othaya. We are marooned in the church, being attacked with live bullets and tear gas, and my vehicles have been torched,” Gachagua claimed in a statement.

