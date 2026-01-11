The moment one of the goons sent to attack GACHAGUA in Gatundu North was cornered by his supporters (VIDEO)







Sunday, January 11, 2026 - Drama erupted in Gatundu North on Sunday after one of the goons sent to disrupt former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s visit was cornered by his supporters.

In the widely shared footage, the suspect is seen lying on the ground, pleading for mercy as a group of irate Gachagua supporters surround and interrogate him.

Supporters at the scene claimed that the suspect was among individuals sent by Kiambaa MP, John Kawanjiku, an ally of President William Ruto, to cause chaos during Gachagua’s visit.

Earlier in the day, a private vehicle believed to have been ferrying some of the goons was also vandalized by angry locals.

VIDEO 1 LINK>>>

More videos below

One of the goons' car down.... Hii mchezo ya kutuma goons itaisha https://t.co/DZ94O8lBS5 pic.twitter.com/s28kUZePq0 — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) January 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST