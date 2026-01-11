PHOTOs of the 36-year-old Kitui Assistant County Commissioner who took his own life inside his rented house due to depression

Sunday, January 11,
2026 - Police in Kitui County are investigating the death of a 36-year-old
Assistant County Commissioner (ACC) who was found dead inside his rented house
in Nzeluni Centre, Mwingi West Sub-County, in an incident believed to be
suicide.
According to an Occurrence Book (OB) report, the tragic
discovery was made after the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) for Migwani
Sub-County, Madam Rukia Chitech, raised concern that she had been unable to
reach the ACC for Nzeluni Division, Mr. Josphat Kiok,
on his mobile phone.
Following the alert, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS)
Nzeluni, accompanied by the Area Chief for Nzeluni Location, Madam Grace
Musanza, rushed to the administrator’s rented house at Nzeluni Centre.
Upon arrival, they found the house door unlocked from the
inside.
After gaining entry, they discovered the body of Mr. Kiok.
Preliminary findings indicate that the deceased had taken
his own life.
A suicide note was reportedly found at the scene, lying on
the ground, as police began processing the area.
The scene was subsequently visited by the Deputy County
Commissioner Migwani Sub-County, officers from Nzeluni Police Station, and
other Government administrators.
The body was taken to the mortuary, pending a postmortem examination and further investigations.
