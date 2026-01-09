The moment GACHAGUA’s motorcade was attacked by goons under police escort on his way to Kagio (VIDEO & PHOTOs)







Friday, January 9, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was attacked on his way to Kagio in Kirinyaga County, as suspected goons, reportedly under police escort, blocked and unleashed terror on his motorcade.

A video shared online shows police officers deploying teargas to disperse men who were throwing stones at the convoy.

Eyewitnesses claim that the attackers appeared to be state-sponsored, targeting Gachagua as part of a coordinated attempt to intimidate him.

The incident comes just a day after Gachagua publicly accused the Government of deploying goons to intimidate locals in Nyeri town during his meet-and-greet tour.

The Kenyan DAILY POST