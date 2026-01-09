Kenyan creative turns RUTO into a pop star - Here is the viral video of the President ‘performing’ IYANII’s hit-song ‘Tamu’







Friday, January 09, 2026 - A Kenyan creative has sparked laughter online after using AI to craft a viral video of President William Ruto performing Iyanii’s chart‑topping hit Tamu.

The uncanny look‑alike, dressed in a crisp white shirt, grey trousers, and tie, delivers the song with animated gestures and playful energy that make him appear “more Ruto than Ruto himself.”

While AI parodies of the President often lean towarda satire, this particular creation has struck a lighter, more entertaining chord - winning smiles from both critics and supporters.

It’s the kind of digital creativity even the President himself might applaud for its wit.

