The moment GACHAGUA was forced to flee through the fence after RUTO unleashed terror on him in Othaya (VIDEO)







Sunday, January 25, 2026 - Chaos and panic erupted at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya after armed men wearing face masks stormed the church premises during a service attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers gained entry through the main gate before opening fire and hurling teargas canisters into the congregation, sending worshippers, mostly women and children, scrambling for safety.

In the confusion that followed, the assailants, accompanied by plainclothes police officers, went on a rampage within the church compound, vandalising vehicles, looting valuables and setting several cars ablaze.

Several congregants were injured as they attempted to flee the scene amid the smoke, gunfire and stampede.

Gachagua was later seen escaping through the fence, escorted by his security team, after it became clear the situation was spiralling out of control.

Taking to social media shortly after the incident, Gachagua made explosive claims, directly blaming President William Ruto for the attack.

“William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside Wairima ACK Church, Othaya. We are marooned in the church, being attacked with live bullets and tear gas, and my vehicles have been torched,” Gachagua wrote.

