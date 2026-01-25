The moment GACHAGUA was forced to flee through the fence after RUTO unleashed terror on him in Othaya (VIDEO)

Sunday, January 25, 2026 - Chaos and panic erupted
at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya after armed men wearing face masks
stormed the church premises during a service attended by former Deputy
President Rigathi Gachagua.
According to eyewitnesses, the attackers gained entry
through the main gate before opening fire and hurling teargas canisters into
the congregation, sending worshippers, mostly women and children, scrambling
for safety.
In the confusion that followed, the assailants, accompanied
by plainclothes police officers, went on a rampage within the church
compound, vandalising vehicles, looting valuables and setting several cars
ablaze.
Several congregants were injured as they attempted to flee
the scene amid the smoke, gunfire and stampede.
Gachagua was later seen escaping through the fence,
escorted by his security team, after it became clear the situation was
spiralling out of control.
Taking to social media shortly after the incident, Gachagua
made explosive claims, directly blaming President William Ruto for
the attack.
“William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside
Wairima ACK Church, Othaya. We are marooned in the church, being attacked with
live bullets and tear gas, and my vehicles have been torched,” Gachagua
wrote.
