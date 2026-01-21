“The man who was paying my rent left after my club video went viral,” MARION NAIPEI cries after being embarrassed by JAMES OPANDE (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - Marion Naipei has alleged that a man who had been assisting her financially abruptly cut ties with her after an embarrassing club video of her was leaked by US-based medic, James Opande.

Speaking about the fallout, the 23-year-old single mother of one said the individual, whom she described as a “helper” who had been covering her rent, walked away immediately after the clip began circulating on social media, leaving her to deal with the consequences alone.

Marion has been trending across various social media platforms after the video, recorded by Opande, surfaced online.

She has since claimed that she was not in the right state of mind when the video was recorded, alleging that Opande had drugged her before filming the footage. Watch>>> below

“The man who was paying my rent left after my video went viral,” Marion Naipei says, claiming that a ‘helper’ who had been sorting out her rent left the moment her club video went viral. pic.twitter.com/QsVuduJM66 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST