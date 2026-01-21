MARION NAIPEI reveals she met married US-based medic, JAMES OPANDE, on Tinder - Got her son from a random meetup! Huyu ni dame wa streets (VIDEO)

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - Marion Naipei, the 23-year-old single mother who recently went viral after a club video leaked online, has for the first time shared how she met US-based medic, James Opande, who was responsible for leaking the controversial video.
In an exclusive interview, Marion revealed that she met
Opande on Tinder, a popular dating platform.
Despite being married, Opande preyed on young women on
the dating platform, where he linked up with Marion and arranged for a date.
Marion also candidly disclosed that she had her son
from a random meet-up when she was 19 years old.
The interview>>> showcases Marion speaking openly and without
shame about her past and present experiences.
How I met JAMES OPANDE - MARION NAIPEI reveals pic.twitter.com/hUv3E1asJj— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 21, 2026
