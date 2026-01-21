MARION NAIPEI reveals she met married US-based medic, JAMES OPANDE, on Tinder - Got her son from a random meetup! Huyu ni dame wa streets (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - Marion Naipei, the 23-year-old single mother who recently went viral after a club video leaked online, has for the first time shared how she met US-based medic, James Opande, who was responsible for leaking the controversial video.

In an exclusive interview, Marion revealed that she met Opande on Tinder, a popular dating platform.

Despite being married, Opande preyed on young women on the dating platform, where he linked up with Marion and arranged for a date.

Marion also candidly disclosed that she had her son from a random meet-up when she was 19 years old.

The interview>>> showcases Marion speaking openly and without shame about her past and present experiences.

How I met JAMES OPANDE - MARION NAIPEI reveals

