The KIKUYU LADY who attempted to take her own life after exposing her baby daddy speaks - “Close friends I trusted thought I was dead and celebrated”







Friday, January 30, 2026 - Upcoming Kikuyu gospel singer, Jane Reborn, has broken her silence days after a reported suicide attempt, opening up about betrayal, public mockery, and the intense personal struggles she says pushed her to the brink.

In a raw and emotional Facebook post, Jane thanked God for sparing her life and called out what she described as shocking cruelty from people who, instead of offering support, were allegedly disappointed to find her alive.

“I thank God for saving my life. I pray that what I have gone through never happens, not even to my worst enemy,” she wrote.

Jane claimed that some individuals even went to the hospital hoping to confirm her death so they could be the first to break the news online.

“To the people who got disappointed at the hospital after finding out that I was not dead, relax… mazishi yenye mlikua mnataka mtakua nayo soon, lakini kwenu,” she added in a biting response.

The gospel singer revealed that her mental state was compounded by multiple pressures happening at once.

According to her post, she is just three months post-Caesarean section, caring for a newborn, confined at home, and simultaneously dealing with a court case filed by her baby daddy, a case she says has been ongoing since she was six months pregnant.

“Nobody said that I’m just 3 months post CS, raising a baby, and funding a lawyer at the same time,” she lamented.

Jane also accused her baby daddy of being a deadbeat father, alleging that he abandoned his responsibilities while subjecting her to legal and emotional stress during and after pregnancy.

In perhaps the most startling revelation, Jane claimed that she only later discovered disturbing details about the man she was involved with.

“Nobody said that I was told that their grandpa had 3 wives, na kwao bro wake wako na 3 wives except him and he needed one,” she wrote, suggesting that she was misled about the family’s background and expectations.

Read her full post.

