The KIKUYU LADY who attempted to take her own life after exposing her baby daddy speaks - “Close friends I trusted thought I was dead and celebrated”

Friday, January 30,
2026 - Upcoming Kikuyu gospel
singer, Jane Reborn, has broken her silence days
after a reported suicide attempt, opening up about betrayal, public mockery,
and the intense personal struggles she says pushed her to the brink.
In a raw and emotional Facebook post, Jane thanked God for
sparing her life and called out what she described as shocking cruelty from
people who, instead of offering support, were allegedly disappointed to find
her alive.
“I thank God for saving my life. I pray that what I have
gone through never happens, not even to my worst enemy,” she wrote.
Jane claimed that some individuals even went to the hospital
hoping to confirm her death so they could be the first to break the news
online.
“To the people who got disappointed at the hospital after
finding out that I was not dead, relax… mazishi yenye mlikua mnataka mtakua
nayo soon, lakini kwenu,” she added in a biting response.
The gospel singer revealed that her mental state was
compounded by multiple pressures happening at once.
According to her post, she is just
three months post-Caesarean section, caring for a newborn, confined at home, and simultaneously
dealing with a court case filed by her baby daddy,
a case she says has been ongoing since she was six months pregnant.
“Nobody said that I’m just 3 months post CS, raising a baby,
and funding a lawyer at the same time,” she lamented.
Jane also accused her baby daddy of being a deadbeat
father, alleging that he abandoned his responsibilities while
subjecting her to legal and emotional stress during and after pregnancy.
In perhaps the most startling revelation, Jane claimed that she
only later discovered disturbing details about the man she was involved with.
“Nobody said that I was told that their grandpa had 3 wives,
na kwao bro wake wako na 3 wives except him and he needed one,” she wrote,
suggesting that she was misled about the family’s background and expectations.
Read her full post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments