‘Mechi’ was great but you are not meant for me - Kenyan man shares brutal breakup message from girlfriend! (Screenshot)







Friday, January 30, 2026 - A viral screenshot has sparked online debate after a Kenyan man named Ben shared a raw and emotional breakup message from his girlfriend.

In the early morning text, she expressed deep frustration over his emotional unavailability.

“I haven’t seen a man who cares for a woman and still takes a whole day to read their text,” she wrote, accusing Ben of neglect and lack of affection.

While acknowledging their physical intimacy, she emphasized that emotional support was missing.

“Your mechi is great, yes!”

“But can you rub my feet and ease my anxiety? No!”

In a final blow, she told Ben, “You don’t belong to someone like me. Go get women that don’t demand as much as I do.”

The message has ignited conversations around emotional needs, communication and modern relationship standards.





