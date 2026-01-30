Man posts himself on girlfriend’s WhatsApp status while she was asleep, discovers he’s sharing her with a whole squad (VIDEO)







Friday, January 30, 2026 - A young man was left heartbroken after snooping through his girlfriend’s phone, only to find out that she has secret relationships with multiple men.

The cunning and insecure man took his girlfriend’s phone while she was asleep and posted a photo of himself on her WhatsApp status with the caption “My man”, accompanied by love emojis and a wedding ring.

What followed shocked him.

Within moments, several men reacted to the status, some expressing confusion and surprise, unintentionally revealing that they, too, were romantically involved with the same woman.

The reactions confirmed the man’s worst fears: he was not the only one in her life.

