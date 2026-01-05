Catholic Priest warns parents to stop sending their sons and daughters to live with priests - "Mistakes Happen"

Monday, January 05,
2025 - Catholic Priest Chidi Philip has urged parents to rethink the
practice of sending young sons and daughters to live with priests “for
training.”
He warns that such arrangements, though often well‑intentioned,
can expose children, priests, and the church to unnecessary risks and painful
misunderstandings.
In a heartfelt reflection, Fr. Philip explained that the
parish rectory is not a seminary, nor a boarding house, and priests are not
substitute parents.
While mentorship and occasional visits are healthy,
permanent residence in a priest’s home can blur boundaries and create emotional
or spiritual harm.
He cited a recent case where a priest was falsely accused
simply for hosting a boy, noting the trauma that comes from such allegations
even when proven untrue.
“Priests are human, families are human, mistakes happen,” he
wrote, emphasizing that the rectory is a battlefield - spiritually,
emotionally, and socially - where scandals, rumors, or unhealthy attachments
can easily arise.
For decades, the Catholic Church has faced global scrutiny
over scandals involving priests and young men.
Investigations revealed systemic patterns of misconduct, often concealed by church authorities who transferred accused clergy rather than confronting allegations.
