The chilling moment bikers came face to face with bandits at the infamous Suguta Valley during an adventure (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 8, 2026 - Bikers riding through the remote Suguta Valley came face to face with armed bandits, who reportedly demanded rides on their high-powered motorcycles.
Often referred to as the “Valley of
Death,” Suguta Valley lies in northern Kenya and is widely regarded as one
of the country’s most volatile regions.
The area has long been plagued by banditry, cattle rustling,
and frequent inter-communal conflicts, making travel extremely risky without
adequate security.
According to the riders, the armed bandits emerged from the
nearby bushes along the route, creating a moment of fear and uncertainty.
It took the intervention of a local tour guide to rescue
them from the bandits.
While no injuries were reported, the incident underscored
the dangers of traversing the isolated terrain, especially for adventure riders
drawn by Suguta’s rugged beauty.
Watch the video.
(Courtesy Time Master) pic.twitter.com/hPhiUdGSLC
