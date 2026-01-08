The moment Murang’a pastor collapsed while trying an 80-hour tree-hugging cancer awareness challenge (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 8, 2026 - Murang’a Pastor, James Irungu, who was attempting to break Kenya’s longest tree-hugging record, collapsed after enduring 79 hours and 40 minutes of his ambitious 80-hour marathon challenge aimed at raising awareness about cancer.

Witnesses at the venue in Murang’a Town said the pastor collapsed moments before completing the final stretch of the challenge.

Members of the public and organizers rushed to his aid before he was taken for medical attention.

Earlier in the challenge, a large crowd gathered at the site where the 30-year-old pastor was carrying out the awareness campaign.

Supporters cheered, sang, and danced as they stood in solidarity with him, turning the venue into a lively show of encouragement.

The atmosphere became celebratory when Irungu surpassed the 72-hour tree-hugging record previously set by tree-planting ambassador Truphena Muthoni at neighbouring Nyeri County, marking a significant milestone in his endurance challenge.

BREAKING NEWS: Pastor James Irungu collapses while trying to hug a tree for 80 hours. He has been rushed to Murang'a County Hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/6URlDbw2UB — Pulse Reels (@Pulse_Reels) January 8, 2026

