Team Makasi!! Viral club video of bold Slay Queens getting cozy in a Nairobi club sets tongues wagging (WATCH)







Saturday, January 24, 2026 - A viral clip of bold slay queens getting a little too cozy in a Nairobi nightclub has caused a buzz on social media.

In the video, the duo is seen pulling crazy antics while vibing to music in the packed club with wild abandon.

The video has sparked mixed reactions with some netizens lauding their unapologetic attitude while others reckon the two aren’t just friends having a good time.

Interestingly, such scenes, once considered scandalous, are now common in Nairobi’s party scene.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST