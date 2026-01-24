Marking Territory! Kenyan LADY flaunts her boyfriend and declares he’s the only one she gives her ‘KASUSU’ (VIDEO)







Saturday, January 24, 2026 - A Kenyan lady set social media abuzz after unapologetically flaunting her boyfriend in a viral video that many are calling the ultimate “territory-marking” moment.

In the clip, she cheekily introduces her man before making a daring declaration, that he is the only one who shares intimacy with her.

The bold statement, delivered with confidence and a playful smile, has ignited mixed reactions online.

Netizens were quick to weigh in, with some applauding her audacity and courage to publicly stake her claim.

Others found the move refreshing, noting that while many women often drop subtle hints when marking territory, this lady chose to go all in, leaving no room for doubt.

Watch the video>>> below.

Lakini hii Twitter tumeona mambo mengi walai 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xX7h3GYXZN — JA KISII™ 🇰🇪 (@SKYPAHANCHO) January 23, 2026

