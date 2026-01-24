A senior Government official accused of being a deadbeat dad - He has neglected his 2 children for the last two years







Saturday, January 24, 2026 - A senior Government official attached to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Anderson Chebii Kimutai, has been accused of neglecting his parental responsibilities.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Kimutai has allegedly failed to provide financial support for his children for the past two years, leaving their mother to raise them on her own despite his senior position in Government.

The children’s mother is said to have sought assistance from the Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenyan (FIDA), but the matter has allegedly not been resolved.

Sources claim that the lack of support has resulted in mounting bills, difficulty enrolling the children in school, and challenges in meeting basic needs such as food.

The Kenyan DAILY POST