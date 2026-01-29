Stranded Mzungu man narrates how a Mombasa LADY milked him dry and dumped him after going broke - “She blocked me everywhere” (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - A TikToker known as @fresh.mzungu has gone viral after narrating how dating a Kenyan woman left him broke and stranded.

The 28‑year‑old revealed in an interview with Hot 96 that he cannot even afford to return to his home country after spending heavily on his girlfriend and her family.

“I came to Kenya at the beginning of last year because everything was going down in my country.”

“I was in the moment of travelling as far as I could, taking some stuff with me and think what I want to do with my life.”

“So I asked ChatGPT which country has nice weather, people speak English, and the prices are kinda similar to those in my country.”

“There was a list, and Kenya was on it. I was like, I have never thought of Africa before,” he said.

Fresh shared that he fell in love with a woman from Mombasa who later moved in with him in Nairobi.

Things seemed perfect until his finances ran dry.

“When you fall in love, many things change. There was a girl, and I was thinking that it is something big between her and me.”

“First of all, I was paying for Uber, lashes, hair salon and stuff like that. And after, I don’t even know when exactly, I started to pay for her rent, buying furniture, paying rent for her mother,” he confessed.

He added that he even bought goats and a washing machine for her grandmother. But when he finally admitted he had no money left, she walked away.

“A week ago was a situation that I realised I did not have enough money in my bank account to go back to my country.”

“When I told her that, she told me she did not want to be with me anymore. Because I am a broke mzungu. She blocked me everywhere,” he said.

Now stranded, Fresh says he has no way of contacting her and no idea how he will return home.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST