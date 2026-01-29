Man advices men to avoid families where none of the women are married in viral VIDEO - “It could be a generational curse” (WATCH)







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - A video circulating on social media has sparked a heated debate after a man advised fellow men to avoid families where none of the women - be it sisters, aunties, or even grandmothers - have ever been married.

In the clip, the man insists that such a scenario is far from normal and could signal deeper issues.

He warns that men should tread carefully when considering marriage from such families.

“There is something around that family that is keeping men away,” he cautions.

“It might be a generational curse,” he adds.

“What kind of relationship advice are they going to give when they can’t keep men? They could probably tell her she doesn’t need a man,” he asserts.

His remarks have stirred mixed reactions online.

Interestingly, several netizens echoed his sentiments, with some even confessing to having experienced similar situations.

Others, however, dismissed the claims as outdated thinking, sparking a lively back-and-forth online.

Watch the video>>> below

Man advices other men to avoid families where none of the women are married pic.twitter.com/Z1PcZQzTVi — Mad Reels 🔞 (@wildfreakouts) January 27, 2026

