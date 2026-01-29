“I can’t cook or wash clothes for a man” - Kenyan Slay Queen says and describes herself as a modern wife (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 29, 2026 - A Kenyan Slay Queen has set social media abuzz after boldly describing herself as a modern wife and outlining what she says she cannot, and will not do, for a man.
In a video that has since gone viral, the pretty baddie
stated that, unlike traditional wives, cooking and washing clothes for a man
are not among her responsibilities.
“I hate cooking. I would rather hire a chef,” she said,
adding that doing laundry for her husband is also not something she believes
in.
She further stirred debate by dismissing the idea of a 50:50
financial contribution in marriage, insisting that her future husband should be
the sole provider.
“I don’t believe in 50:50. My husband should provide
everything,” she declared.
Watch the video>>>
Someone said somewhere kuna shamba za kujenga na zingine za kulima chagua ni lako langu jicho tuu pic.twitter.com/jDBvxIXPAh— KENYAN EMPIRE ⚓️ (@empiremike_) January 28, 2026
