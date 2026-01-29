“I can’t cook or wash clothes for a man” - Kenyan Slay Queen says and describes herself as a modern wife (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - A Kenyan Slay Queen has set social media abuzz after boldly describing herself as a modern wife and outlining what she says she cannot, and will not do, for a man.

In a video that has since gone viral, the pretty baddie stated that, unlike traditional wives, cooking and washing clothes for a man are not among her responsibilities.

“I hate cooking. I would rather hire a chef,” she said, adding that doing laundry for her husband is also not something she believes in.

She further stirred debate by dismissing the idea of a 50:50 financial contribution in marriage, insisting that her future husband should be the sole provider.

“I don’t believe in 50:50. My husband should provide everything,” she declared.

Watch the video>>>

Someone said somewhere kuna shamba za kujenga na zingine za kulima chagua ni lako langu jicho tuu pic.twitter.com/jDBvxIXPAh — KENYAN EMPIRE ⚓️ (@empiremike_) January 28, 2026

