“Chief Vibes Officer? Man left speechless after CCTV captures cheeky househelp dancing boldly in the kitchen (VIDEO)







Sunday, January 18, 2026 - An X user has set social media abuzz after revealing a surprising discovery from his home CCTV footage.

Instead of routine chores, his house help was caught on camera unleashing jaw-dropping dance moves to a popular dancehall track.

In the clip, she confidently vibes to the beat, turning an ordinary workday into an impromptu performance.

Sharing the footage online, the homeowner wrote: “I decided to check the CCTV footage today and found… well, this. I had no idea she had these moves!”

“Talk about bringing good energy to the workplace. It’s hard to stay mad at a missed spot when the vibes are this high!”

He even playfully asked followers what they would do if they stumbled upon such a scene: promote her to “Chief Vibes Officer,” start a TikTok duo, or simply enjoy the free entertainment.

The video has sparked mixed reactions, with many praising her confidence and infectious energy, while others cheekily suggested she might be aiming to catch her boss’ attention.

Watch the video>>>

I decided to check the CCTV footage today and found… well, this. I had no idea she had these moves! Talk about bringing good energy to the workplace. It’s hard to stay mad at a missed spot when the vibes are this high!



What would you do if you caught this on your home security… pic.twitter.com/3jl1XPUAtn — Kamikaze (@StHonorable) January 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST