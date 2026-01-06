Small World! A beautiful Kenyan LADY rants after discovering her boyfriend is dating another woman through social media (PHOTOs)







Monday, January 5, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has stirred conversations online after realizing through social media that the man she has been dating may also be romantically involved with another woman.

The drama unfolded after another lady shared a series of photos from what appeared to be a picnic outing on X, proudly captioning them, “Mzee really took cute pics of me.”

The post quickly caught the attention of another lady, who says the man behind the camera looked uncomfortably familiar.

In a subtle but emotionally charged response, she commented on the photos saying :

“Small world. Men are something else. I may be wrong but say hi to DDO.”





