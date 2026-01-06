Woman catches her boyfriend with another LADY after he ignored her calls, forcing her to storm his residence (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 - A dramatic scene has gone viral online after a woman caught her boyfriend in the company of another lady, moments after he ignored multiple phone calls from her.
The woman became suspicious when her boyfriend stopped
answering her calls, despite indications that he was at home.
Concerned, she decided to visit his residence unannounced.
Upon arrival, she found the door locked from the inside,
even though there were clear signs that someone was in the house.
After persistent knocking and a heated exchange from
outside, the boyfriend was eventually forced to open the door.
Once inside, the woman is seen confronting him after finding
another lady seated on the bed.
The tense video captures emotional scenes as she accuses her
boyfriend of infidelity, while the other woman remains silent inside the room.
