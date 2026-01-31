“Siwezi pelekea mtoto pesa ya UDA akule” - Man spends the money received after attending UDA event on alcohol, affirms his support for Gachagua (VIDEO)







Saturday, January 31, 2026 - A man has sparked reactions online after sharing a video of himself spending money received for attending a UDA political event on alcohol.

In the clip, the man, dressed in a UDA party T-shirt, openly admits that he is not a supporter of the ruling party and only attended the gathering to collect cash handouts.

He is heard saying, “Siezi pelekea mtoto pesa ya UDA akule,” loosely translating to, “I can’t take UDA money home for my child to use.”

The man further claims he supports former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, suggesting that his presence at the event was purely for financial gain.

Watch the video>>> below

Siwezi pelekea mtoto pesa ya UDA akule pic.twitter.com/OmYD5azpfL — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST