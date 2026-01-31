“Siwezi pelekea mtoto pesa ya UDA akule” - Man spends the money received after attending UDA event on alcohol, affirms his support for Gachagua (VIDEO)

Saturday, January 31, 2026 - A man has sparked reactions online after sharing a video of himself spending money received for attending a UDA political event on alcohol.
In the clip, the man, dressed in a UDA party T-shirt, openly
admits that he is not a supporter of the ruling party and only attended the
gathering to collect cash handouts.
He is heard saying, “Siezi pelekea mtoto pesa ya UDA
akule,” loosely translating to, “I can’t take UDA money home for my
child to use.”
The man further claims he supports former Deputy President
Rigathi Gachagua, suggesting that his presence at the event was purely for
financial gain.
Siwezi pelekea mtoto pesa ya UDA akule pic.twitter.com/OmYD5azpfL— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 1, 2026
