Meet HUSSEIN, a man running a fully-fledged butchery from the boot of his Probox (PHOTOs)







Saturday, January 31, 2026 - While many business owners struggle with rent and overhead costs, one enterprising trader has found a clever way to beat the system.

Hussein operates a fully functional mobile butchery straight from the boot of his Probox car, eliminating the need for shop rent, electricity bills, or other expenses.

All he does is park at strategic, high-traffic locations, opens his boot and customers quickly flock to him.

He specializes in liver and matumbo, offering prices that are hard to beat.

For as little as Ksh 100, customers can get half a kilo of liver, a portion that would typically retail between Ksh 400 and 600 in most local butcheries.

Because of the low prices, many buyers purchase in bulk, with some reportedly reselling the meat at a profit.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST